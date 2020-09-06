Infinity Ward is doubling down on removing racist names from Call of Duty

Developer Infinity Ward recently announced that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is getting tighter monitoring and better resources in order to remove racist content from the game's multiplayer modes.

Infinity Ward tweeted out that, "There is no place for racist content in our game," and that more bans would be issued to flagrantly racist usernames.

This news comes right after the Modern Warfare subreddit began pleading with the developer to remove such usernames, by repeatedly posting proof in images and videos like this one.

https://twitter.com/InfinityWard/status/1268297976901849089

More in-game reporting systems will soon become available, as well as filters and restrictions on name changes, permanent bans and additional resources to monitor the game for racist content.

The United States has been in a state of unrest since the murder of George Floyd, who was killed by members of the Minneapolis police.

At this point, you'd be hard-pressed to find a reputable company in the gaming industry that isn't making a statement on racial injustice - either by using supportive words, making large donations or taking steps back to allow for other voices to be heard.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.