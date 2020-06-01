Instagram model raises $700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors

Not all heroes wear capes. Some of ‘em don’t even wear anything at all.

A 20-year-old model from Los Angeles is doing her part to save Australia one nude at a time, proving to the world that there is good in exploiting the horniness of men.

Kaylen Ward, who has appropriately dubbed herself “The Naked Philanthropist” on Twitter, has apparently raised about US$700,000 (S$945,700) towards the cause to combat the massive bushfire currently ravaging Australia.

Like the rest of us, Kaylen has looked on in horror as Australia suffers the worst wildfire seen in decades. CNN reported that a total of 24 people — including volunteer firefighters — have died, 1,300 houses have been destroyed, and experts estimate that half a billion animals have been killed so far.

Gut-wrenching footage of the decimated landscape has shown charred remains of koalas, kangaroos, and other wildlife unable to escape the blaze. Things will continue to get worse for the fauna as dehydration, starvation, and disease sets in over the next couple of weeks.

The Naked Philanthropist

sent from hell to ruin the lives of all men pic.twitter.com/kZfe0EoLUb — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) November 28, 2019

Kayla, an Instagram influencer and cam model, decided to act. She put up a tweet on Jan 4, stating that anyone who donates to organisations involved in the relief — including the Australian Red Cross, Salvation Army Australia, and World Wildlife Fund Australia among many others — will be rewarded with her nude photograph.

As long there’s proof of the deed, every US$10 donated will grant the donor a nude picture of herself.

PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

No matter what you think of the porn-fuelled campaign, never underestimate the raw might of sexual arousal. Over the next couple of days since the tweet, Kaylen’s stunt snowballed an insane amount of funds — up to US$700,000 as of writing.

An estimated $700K has been raised for the Australian Bush Fires in response to my tweet....

is this real life? — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 6, 2020

It’s gotten to the point that she needed to hire a team to help her out in sorting through the thousands of messages received, verifying the donation, and delivering the philanthropic nudes, Buzzfeed News reported.

$10,000 and counting has been raised for the Australia Fires thanks to you guys! #AustraliaFires #AustraliaIsOnFire pic.twitter.com/4K3lPcNwFF — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 4, 2020

Instagram, however, caught wind of Kaylen’s stunt and shut down her account, allegedly on grounds that she violated their rules against sexually suggestive content.

My Instagram got deleted 😭🥺 pic.twitter.com/nBRQlByYAR — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

The other downsides of her viral campaign? Haters attempting to drag her down, imposters trying to jump on the bandwagon, getting disowned by her family, and being shunned by a crush.

You can’t believe everything that people say on the internet. Calling me racist & a scammer because someone who doesn’t like me said so? It’s very easy for people to gang up on someone especially when they get put in the spot light because it’s not them who’s being exposed. — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 6, 2020

INSTAGRAM DEACTIVED MY SECOND ACCOUNT. I don’t have an Instagram. None of these are real pic.twitter.com/YXDiGQJyAh — THE NAKED PHILANTHROPIST (@lilearthangelk) January 5, 2020

PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

Nonetheless, Kaylen told Daily Mail that other friends in her industry have been inspired by her deed and are also carrying out similar campaigns to raise money.

The model is only one of many individuals who have assisted in the relief efforts for the bushfire crisis. Bindi Irwin, daughter of the late (and legendary) animal expert Steve Irwin, announced on Instagram that the family’s wildlife hospital at Australia Zoo has officially treated more than 90,000 patients, including the critters affected by the bushfire.

