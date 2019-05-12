Instagram to require birth dates in move to block underage use

Instagram's policies require any user to be at least 13.
PHOTO: Unsplash
AFP

Instagram said on Wednesday (Dec 4) it would require new users to verify they are at least 13 when they join the visually focused, Facebook-owned social network.

The move aims to help Instagram comply with a US law and its own policies that require any user to be at least 13.

"Asking for this information will help prevent underage people from joining Instagram, help us keep young people safer and enable more age-appropriate experiences overall," an Instagram blog said.

The company said the age information would not be visible to others but would help in creating "age-appropriate and safer experiences" on the social network with more than a billion users.

It was not immediately clear how Instagram would protect against young people providing false information, which has been a persistent issue for social media.

The announcement came a day after a TechCrunch article which noted that Instagram did not follow the example of most of its social media peers in checking the ages of users, which could put the network in violation of the Child Online Privacy Protection Act.

The article noted that Facebook and Instagram both employed moderators who may lock the accounts of any users they suspect are under 13.

More about
Digital Instagram

TRENDING

SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man&#039;s viral Facebook rant
SIA apologises for 17-hour flight delay that sparked man's viral Facebook rant
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Months of planning wasted after Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon disrupts multiple weddings
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Toddler falls to her death crossing incomplete link bridge in Sabah
Godfrey Gao&#039;s hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Godfrey Gao's hairstylist says late actor was worried about filming Chase Me
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Man wins dispute with siblings over sale of property worth $8.1 million
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Hong Kong protests: Students sent to rehab and told to pay $50,000 for damaging rail facilities
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on &#039;McDonald&#039;s diet&#039; after colleague said she had &#039;big legs&#039;
Taiwanese girl drops 15kg in a year on 'McDonald's diet' after colleague said she had 'big legs'
Young soldiers are no &#039;strawberry&#039; generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Young soldiers are no 'strawberry' generation, says Chief Commando Officer
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
Hakka association selling 13 semi-detached houses in Bukit Timah at $38m guide price
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
GrabFood rider drops 30kg in 9 months after switching from PMD to bicycle for deliveries
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
Cats are being boiled alive for their fur in China, says animal activist group
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day
My NS buddies were always there for me: 5 Singaporean stories that will make your day

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful &#039;reverse&#039; body transformation
Vietnamese girl gains 10kg in 2 years, shows beautiful 'reverse' body transformation
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
Andie and Kate&#039;s top tip to stop their kids from having public meltdowns
Andie Chen lets his kids 'suffer the consequences' if they misbehave in public
Where to go in Thailand that&#039;s not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi
Where to go in Thailand that's not Bangkok, Phuket or Krabi

Home Works

11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
11 best hardware stores for all your DIY needs
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
7 easy design hacks for a stylish home that requires minimal maintenance
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
How to choose the best lighting for your home and where to buy it
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss
7 Insta-worthy homes you should not miss

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
K-pop star Kang Daniel diagnosed with depression, to go on hiatus
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Chinese man, 36, dies during job interview; said he had overworked in previous job
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting &#039;pranked&#039; by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
Internet celebrity Kurt Tay files police report after getting 'pranked' by someone impersonating Mediacorp staff
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests &#039;tui na&#039; massage instead of medicine
4-month-old baby in China dies after doctor suggests 'tui na' massage instead of medicine

SERVICES