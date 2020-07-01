Instead of showing off new console, Sony showcases new PS5 logo at CES

Despite being quicker than Microsoft to confirm the existence of their next-gen console, Sony has been keeping its cards pretty close to its chest. Too close, really, to the point that it’s starting to get a little maddening.

In the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas — only the biggest tech event of the year — Sony had the chance to finally drop a proper preview of their latest gaming console. Especially since Microsoft made a surprise revelation of the upcoming Xbox Series X last month during The Game Awards.

The Japanese electronics company dropped something alright: a logo for the Playstation 5 that looks exactly like what you would expect.

Sony, you damn tease.

PS5 logo is revolutionary pic.twitter.com/ED01QDBOH0 — Austin Evans (@austinnotduncan) January 7, 2020

Aside from the logo, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s new boss Jim Ryan didn’t really announce any additional information about the PS5 that we haven’t already known. We already know that it’ll release during the holiday season this year; we already know that it’ll have immersive 3D audio tech; we already know that it’ll have upgraded haptics; we already know that the loading speeds get a boost with a new solid-state drive.

Basically, the Playstation chief slapped all the things that we’re well aware about onto a single slide. But hey, new logo.

People talking about how bad the PS5 logo is...but it...looks like how it always has...lol. pic.twitter.com/Z3JX0ShvNb — Jade☄ (@Wildbergerrrr) January 7, 2020

Great to see that totally new #PS5 logo. Must have taken ages. #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/OFLQdVFRQ5 — Dan Grabham (@dangrabham) January 7, 2020

If you turn the PS5 logo upside down it spells SSD which means - and this is pure speculation - it will contain an SSD. pic.twitter.com/WfXL2lTbkp — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) January 7, 2020

So CES was a chance for Sony to talk & hype up PS5, instead showed a logo, & talked sales sales sales, what a huge misread, Sony I think is totally oblivious from all their success this gen, not a good look imo. But hey wait I guess they show something eventually pic.twitter.com/gUZCAKf2bI — John Blue 🎮 (@JBoss293) January 7, 2020

Logo aside, Sony has a lot to celebrate about in its final stretch to the next generation of console gaming. As of Dec 31, the cumulative sales of PS4 software titles from retailers and the Playstation Store have reached 1.15 billion, while the console itself has been sold through more than 106 million around the world.