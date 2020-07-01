Instead of showing off new console, Sony showcases new PS5 logo at CES

PHOTO: Twitter / @austinnotduncan
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Despite being quicker than Microsoft to confirm the existence of their next-gen console, Sony has been keeping its cards pretty close to its chest. Too close, really, to the point that it’s starting to get a little maddening. 

In the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020 in Las Vegas — only the biggest tech event of the year — Sony had the chance to finally drop a proper preview of their latest gaming console. Especially since Microsoft made a surprise revelation of the upcoming Xbox Series X last month during The Game Awards.

The Japanese electronics company dropped something alright: a logo for the Playstation 5 that looks exactly like what you would expect. 

Sony, you damn tease. 

Aside from the logo, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s new boss Jim Ryan didn’t really announce any additional information about the PS5 that we haven’t already known. We already know that it’ll release during the holiday season this year; we already know that it’ll have immersive 3D audio tech; we already know that it’ll have upgraded haptics; we already know that the loading speeds get a boost with a new solid-state drive

Basically, the Playstation chief slapped all the things that we’re well aware about onto a single slide. But hey, new logo. 

Logo aside, Sony has a lot to celebrate about in its final stretch to the next generation of console gaming. As of Dec 31, the cumulative sales of PS4 software titles from retailers and the Playstation Store have reached 1.15 billion, while the console itself has been sold through more than 106 million around the world. 

“This has been made possible by the support we have from our partners and fans since launching PlayStation in 1994, and I would like to truly thank everyone,” noted Ryan. 

“There is much more entertainment experience to look forward to that the PlayStation ecosystem will provide that we can’t wait to share with our fans.”

Sony's not done yet with the PS4 of course — there're still anticipated exclusives like The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima to look forward to later this year. 

