Intel Core Ultra Series 3 is a do-everything gaming-capable thin-and-light, but there’s more

There’s an old adage about thin-and-light laptops: If you want to play modern games, they have to be thicker and heavier.

If you wanted battery life, it had to be heavier, or performance had to take a hit.

Most thin and light laptops prioritise portability and battery life, with more powerful models for users who would sacrifice the above for more processing power.

On paper, the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 looks like more of the same: Better CPU and integrated graphics, an upgraded Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and improved efficiency.

In reality, it is an ultraportable with all-day battery life that can handle popular esports shooters like Valorant and Fortnite as well as Xe Super Sampling (XeSS) optimised games like F1 2025, and run local AI workflows without defaulting to the cloud.

But it is that last bit that actually has more significance than most people will give it credit for.

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Gaming is no longer excluded

Going just by the usual set of claims — up to 77 per cent faster graphics, 2x AI performance, and up to 27 hours of video playback — it doesn’t feel like there’s anything significant about the new Intel Series 3 line at first glance.

However, Intel is teasing casual gamers who don’t need to spend hours tweaking ray tracing, DLSS, frame generation, and upscaling options, that the future lies in a laptop you can happily carry to a cafe.

What’s game-changing is that this list of games includes competitive shooters and popular multiplayer titles.

The new Intel Arc B390 iGPU (Integrated Graphics Processing Unit) punches well above its weight, effectively trading blows with the entry-level 60W NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050.

Depending on the benchmark or the specific game’s optimisation, it either beats the dedicated card (Intel’s testing) or trails it just slightly (e.g. Notebook Check’s testing) — nevertheless a remarkable feat for integrated graphics.

How Intel does so much with comparatively little is through XeSS 3 (Xe Super Sampling), which uses AI to upscale lower-resolution images, and XeSS-Multi-Frame Generation, which can generate up to three extra frames for every one rendered by the GPU to quadruple apparent frame rates.

So it doesn’t actually have the raw power to replace dedicated gaming laptops — it just uses AI cleverly so we can’t tell the difference in the moment.

But the most important thing is: If you’re not a competitive gamer or someone who can only accept nothing but the best visual settings, you no longer have to get a ‘hardcore’ setup.

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How Series 3 makes the Ultraportable local AI hub possible

Gamers are not the only ones who benefit from this performance boost.

As a result of optimisations in the current CPU + GPU + NPU architecture, along with Intel OpenVINO (a performance tuner), users can run AI locally on their laptops reasonably well.

But why does that matter?

Although it is far simpler to use conventional cloud-based solutions like Claude, there are reasons why you would opt for the local route: Security and privacy concerns around sensitive information and documents, and using cutting-edge models for everyday, repetitive tasks is overkill (using hundreds of billions of parameters when seven billion is enough) and expensive in the long run (tens to hundreds of dollars versus electricity costs).

These point to a third reason — i.e., the future is likely to be a hybrid workflow of cloud-based and locally hosted AI that balances costs, privacy, and performance, so on-device AI capabilities might be a necessity rather than an option.

To host AI models locally, you’d need at least one of these: a high-bandwidth RAM setup or a dedicated GPU with many parallel processing cores — ballers, of course, will have both.

Typically, these point users towards one of two paths (or both): A Mac Mini for 24/7 lightweight, everyday tasks like administrative work, or a high-performance gaming or content-creation rig to run large models to automate, say, AI video production.

For people who just want to get their feet wet without buying a second (or third) computing device, there are no mainstream alternatives.

While Intel Series 2 ‘opened the door’ (120 total TOPS; 8 CPU cores), Intel Series 3 transforms the laptop into a true AI workstation by increasing throughput by 50per cent (180+ total TOPS; 16 CPU cores), making ‘Real-Time Reasoning’ possible (17–20 tokens/sec vs. 10 tokens/sec) without a dedicated GPU. In product demos we’ve seen, it can comfortably run Alibaba’s Qwen 3, which rivals GPT-4 in terms of scale — it’s almost like having last generation’s flagship model — which is still very capable — on your laptop.

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Free and less traumatic way to learn locally hosted AI

The pace of AI progress is frantic to say the least, and can possibly be overwhelming for first-timers.

However, Intel does provide two ‘gated’ software interfaces as a simple starting point.

The caveat: This is not like paid commercial solutions where you can practically badger Claude Cowork or Zapier, to name a few, to do everything for you, even if you know nothing about AI, programming or workflows.

So there is some onus on the user to figure things out, such as the strengths and weaknesses of specific models and where to use them best.

But it is structured enough that it becomes a matter of fudging around with Lego blocks until you make something work and start to understand things intuitively.

While it’s not the best UI, it’s simple enough that you will understand it eventually.

On the user front, AI Playground is effectively ChatGPT that works offline.

And like ChatGPT, you can have a do-it-all mode or choose specific modes like reasoning, but what it does differently is that you can specify models — or upload your own — along with other parameters for each mode, where applicable.

AI Super Builder is Intel’s take on an orchestrator for on-device AI assistants.

It connects AI models, tools and data to create retrieval workflows, and distributes workloads across CPU, GPU, and NPU.

AI Super Builder can also operate in a hybrid mode, delegating complex tasks to cloud-based agents if that’s what you need.

A third software agent, OpenVINO, optimises performance on two fronts.

Firstly, developers can use this tuner to quantise or strip away unnecessary mathematical detail from a model, so that it fits in your RAM pool without losing its ‘intelligence’ — a bit like an MP3 file.

Secondly, it operates in the background to manage the processors available for optimal performance.

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A shift in what this category is expected to do

While Series 3 does raise the performance bar, it is less about pushing peak performance than it is about expanding what a thin-and-light laptop is expected to handle.

For mainstream users at least, you no longer have to treat gaming, local AI, and everyday workhorse as separate categories.

Despite its unique proposition, local AI is unlikely to be a primary buying factor for most people; even with efforts to make the experience simpler for first-timers, it’s ultimately more relevant to users who already have some interest in working with AI locally.

Intel Series 3 isn’t likely to make local AI mainstream, but it makes it more usable within a category (Windows laptops) that previously wasn’t built for it.

And directionally, this could well be the most significant aspect of this announcement as more workflows are moving towards hybrid local-and-cloud setups, due to a combination of cost and privacy requirements.

Performance, battery life, and form factor. The old equation demanded that you pick two.

Now you get all three — as well as the capability to handle what comes next.

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Laptops revealed at the showcase

Laptop Description Price MSI Prestige 14 Flip AI+ D3MTG-041SG 14" OLED 2-in-1, Core Ultra 9 386H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, touchscreen + pen support $2,399 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Ultra Aura Edition (Gen 11) 83QKCTO1WWSG1 ~1kg ultralight, 14" OLED/POLED, Core Ultra X9 platform, Aura Edition tuning From $2,765.34 HP OmniBook Ultra 14-kd0047TU (D6ZA2PA) 14" 3K OLED touch, Core Ultra 7 356H, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, HP AI refresh line From $3,099 Dell XPS 14 (DA14260) 14" premium chassis, OLED touch, Core Ultra + Arc graphics, redesigned XPS line Starts from $3,200.79 ASUS Zenbook DUO UX8407AA-SN152W Dual 14" 3K OLED displays, detachable keyboard, Core Ultra 9, 32GB / 1TB $3,999 ASUS ExpertBook Ultra (B9406) ~0.99kg business ultralight, tandem OLED (up to 3K 120Hz), enterprise security stack Price TBC Acer Swift 16 AI SF16-71T-79CV (NX.JU1SG.001) 16" OLED AI laptop, Core Ultra 7 358H, 32GB RAM, 1TB PCIe Gen5 SSD $2,799 Acer Swift Go 16 AI 16" mainstream AI laptop, Core Ultra 5, 16GB RAM, 512GB/1TB SSD, value-tier positioning Price TBC

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.