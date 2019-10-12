Internet lauds drinks uncle for maintaining Hougang basketball court nets for years

Out of the kindness of his heart (and also partly due to clever entrepreneurship), a drinks vendor has taken it upon himself to maintain the hoops of a basketball court located along Hougang Avenue 6.

As the online community got to learn over the weekend, a man known as Uncle Chen is said to have been fixing the nets of the basketball hoops every now and then for years — all done to see a steady stream of basketball players returning to the court.

Though he bears the costs of maintenance by himself, Uncle Chen actually profits from the endeavour.

By keeping the basketball community in the Sengkang and Hougang district happy, they’ll keep patronising his wares — the man sells mineral water and 100 Plus drinks out of his motorbike near the court.

According to the local basketball community Facebook page Coach G Singapore, Uncle Chen would even bring his own ladder to fix up the metal nets and would take about an hour each time round.

When asked why he’s been doing this despite his old age, Uncle Chen said that he earns a living from selling his drinks to the thirsty folks playing at the basketball and futsal courts in the area.

“If you see Uncle Chen, do help support him so he can put food on the table,” Coach G wrote in the Facebook post.

A familiar sight to the residents who play at the courts, netizens have lauded the efforts of Uncle Chen and his generosity.

