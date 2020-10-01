Internet nonprofit leaders fight deal to sell control of .org domain

SAN FRANCISCO - A group of prominent Internet pioneers is mobilising to block the US$1.1 billion (S$1.48 billion) sale of control of the .org Internet domain, arguing that the takeover of .org by a newly formed private company would hurt the millions of nonprofits that rely on it.

Registrations for websites ending in .org have long been overseen by the US nonprofit Internet Society via the Public Interest Registry (PIR).

In November, the Internet Society unexpectedly announced that it was selling control to a year-old company called Ethos Capital.

The firm counts a recent former head of ICANN, the Internet's governing authority, as one of its advisers.

In a move to press the US-based ICANN to block the sale, prominent Internet executives told Reuters they have created a nonprofit cooperative they are offering as an alternative owner of .org.

"There needs to be a place on the internet that represents the public interest, where educational sites, humanitarian sites, and organisations like Wikipedia can provide a broader public benefit," said Katherine Maher, chief executive officer of Wikipedia parent Wikimedia Foundation, who signed on to be a director of the new nonprofit.

The crowd-sourced research tool Wikipedia is the most visited of the 10 million .org sites registered worldwide.

"The Internet Society's central focus is not on domain name operations," the Internet Society said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 7).

"We need to focus on the goals we have - to make the Internet available to the people who don't have it, and to make sure the Internet is defended against its attackers."

It has previously said that Ethos would keep the same management team, consult with nonprofits, and offer more services.