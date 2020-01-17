'Invisible computing' startup unveils smart contact lens

PHOTO: Mojo Vision
AFP

A startup focused on "invisible computing" Thursday unveiled a smart contact lens which delivers an augmented reality display in a user's field of vision.

The Mojo Vision contact lens offers a display with information and notifications, and allows the user to interact by focusing on certain points.

The rigid contact lens, which the company has been developing in stealth mode for some 10 years, may also be used to help people with visual impairments by using enhanced image overlays, and has obtained US approval for testing it as a medical device.

"Mojo has a vision for invisible computing where you have the information you want when you want it and are not bombarded or distracted by data when you don't," said chief executive Drew Perkins.

In a demonstration to an AFP reporter, company executives showed how the contact lens could enable users to see a virtual teleprompter, navigation instructions or other interactions that appear floating in the field of vision by projecting a micro-LED display to the retina.

A user, wearing two lenses which may be fitted with a correction prescription, could "click" by concentrating on an icon -- to launch a music player, for example -- and turn off by looking away.

Mojo said it had no timetable for a commercial launch. But it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration as a "breakthrough" device to test the contact lens to help people with visual impairments such as macular degeneration or retinitis pigmentosa.

"These are people who are underserved by technology today," said Steve Sinclair, senior vice president of the startup based in Saratoga, California.

The company said the contact lens is designed to provide overlays that augment sight for people with "low vision" and may assist in mobility, reading and other functions.

Mojo has raised $100 million (S$134 million) and has executives with experience at Google, Apple and other Silicon Valley firms, with opticians and ophthalmologists also working on the project.

The contact lens aims to enable people to move away from physical devices and interact more naturally with technology.

It also could have business applications, allowing workers or specialists access to real-time information in their field of vision without a bulky headset.

A challenge has been to pack into the lens the complex circuitry, image sensor, wireless radio and battery needed for the wearable device.

Executives said the current version would transmit and receive information wirelessly through a portable relay box which could be clipped to a belt, but they hope to link directly to smartphones in the future.

The company will be testing its vision-enhancing applications with the Vista Center for the Blind and Visually Impaired in Palo Alto, California.

More about
Digital Computers Augmented reality

TRENDING

Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Asian Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Asian Night Market & more
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES