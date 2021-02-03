iOS 14.5 allows Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhones while wearing masks

Apple is adding a major feature to iOS 14.5 which allows Apple Watch users to unlock their iPhones when they are wearing masks.

The new feature, "Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch", works when Face ID detects that the user is wearing a mask and an unlocked Apple Watch on his/her wrist. Aside from enabling wrist detection feature on the Apple Watch, users need to set a passcode on the smartwatch.

This is the second change that Apple is making to Face ID for iPhone users who are wearing masks. With iOS 13.5 , iPhone and iPad users with Face ID enabled can now immediately enter their password when unlocking their mobile devices.

Apple already allows Apple Watch users to unlock their Mac devices via Auto Unlock. This is a very convenient feature as users do not need to type a password or use Touch ID to login to their Mac. Bringing a similar feature to the iPhone will certainly address the inconvenience of keying in passcodes when wearing masks.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.