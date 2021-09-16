iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be available on Sept 20

Earlier this morning, Apple announced the new iPhone 13 and 13 Mini , iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max, and the sixth-generation iPad Mini and ninth-generation iPad.

And in official releases from the company, they also said that iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will both be available on Sept 20. That should mean Sept 21 for us in Singapore.

iOS 15 features new sharing features with SharePlay, a redesigned Safari app, Private Relay in iCloud+, and a host of other improvements. Check out what are our favourite new iOS 15 features here.

iPadOS 15 also has new sharing features via SharePlay, a new Safari app, Private Relay in iCloud+, and a new Quick Note feature that should be handy for taking notes.

System wide translate should also make things easier for users who stumble upon websites in foreign languages. Most of all, however, it has a revamped multitasking system. Read our iPadOS 15 recap here.

Take note, Apple has said that some features, such as SharePlay, will only be available later.

