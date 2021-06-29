iOS 15 entitlement allows apps to access more RAM beyond default limit

iOS 15 will allow app access to more RAM for some of their core features.

According to a new developer document for iOS 15, developers can add this entitlement to their app to inform the system that some of their apps' core features will perform better by exceeding the default app memory limit.

At the moment, iOS has per-app RAM limits and the system will automatically shut apps that try to consume more resources. This was highlighted recently by an Artstudio Pro developer who discovered that apps can only use up to 5GB of RAM on the 2021 iPad Pro even if the tablet has 16GB RAM.

The iOS 15 entitlement will come in handy for professional multimedia apps on the iPad Pro.