iOS 15 has a built-in password authenticator with autofill function

One of the most important and useful features of iOS 15 that Apple did not share during the keynote at WWDC 2021 is the built-in password authenticator.

The built-in password authenticator is listed as part of the key features and enhancements on the iOS 15 preview page.

Like many third-party options, Apple's built-in authenticator will autofill the verification code when a user signs in to a site that requires two-factor authentication. iOS 15 users can set up verification codes under Passwords in Settings.

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is increasingly important in today's world where widespread breaches occur on a regular basis. By enabling 2FA, you are required to key in the password and a time-based code from the password authenticator whenever you login to an online account.

ALSO READ: WWDC 2021: Everything about iOS 15, macOS Monterey, privacy settings, and more

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.