iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 are here, enabling SharePlay, ProRes videos for iPhone 13 Pro, and more

Yesterday was a big day for Apple. Alongside the release of macOS Monterey , Apple also made iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 available for iPhones and iPads.

The big news here is the availability of SharePlay which was supposed to ship with iOS 15 but was delayed.

SharePlay lets users listen to music or watch videos with friends over FaceTime. SharePlay ensures content is synced and users can control playback.

It's a nifty feature for times like these where some of us might not necessarily be able to be with our families and friends.

iOS 15.1 also adds the ability for the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max to record ProRes videos. For the uninitiated, ProRes is a video format designed for video editing.

It captures maximum detail and dynamic range and was designed to give video editors more options in the post-capture process.

One thing to note, however, is that ProRes videos are extremely large. A minute-long ProRes video shot at 4k 30fps will take up around 6GB.

Even reducing the resolution to 1080p will still result in a 1.7GB large file.

It is precisely this reason why the 128GB versions of the iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are limited to 1080p 30fps when capturing ProRes videos.

iOS 15.1 also adds the ability to turn off the auto macro mode — something which I found annoying in my review .

To update, simply go to Settings > General > Software Update.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.