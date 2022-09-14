iOS 16 battery percentage indicator will not be available on these iPhone models

Some Apple iPhone models on iOS 16 will not be able to display the battery percentage in the status bar.

In an updated support document, Apple says the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini will not display the battery percentage in the status bar. Apple did not provide further details on why these iPhone models lack support for the useful feature.

With iOS 16, users can turn on the battery percentage in the status bar via Settings > Battery > Battery Percentage. Prior to the iOS 16 update, users had to swipe down to view it in the Control Center.

This article was first published in HardwareZone.