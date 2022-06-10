iPadOS 16 allows virtual memory swap on selected iPad models

iPadOS 16 will offer a very useful feature on selected Apple iPad models.

Known as virtual memory swap, the iPad storage can be used to expand the available memory for all apps and delivers up to 16GB of memory for the most demanding apps.

Currently, iPadOS 15 allows certain apps to use up to 12GB of memory on the highest-end iPad Pro (16GB RAM), and up to 6GB of memory on the other M1-powered iPad Pro models.

Virtual memory swap is will be available on the iPad Air (4th gen) with a minimum of 256GB storage, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th gen) and iPad Pro 11-inch (3rd gen) when iPadOS 16 launches in fall.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.