iPhone 11 Pro flippers are already selling them for up to $4k on Carousell

It’s pretty much known that the bulk of the massive queue outside the Orchard Road Apple Store is made up of non-Singaporeans wanting to lug their haul back home to sell off.

There’s also the legion of flippers — folks who’d be willing to wait in line for hours to get a spare iPhone or two to sell at marked-up prices. The early bird catches the worm, and those who’d be willing to pay a couple hundred more for the latest iPhones always make ripe bird food.

Anyway, what I’m trying to say is that if you want to get a brand new iPhone 11 Pro Max right now (like now now) and have some extra cash, you can totally get it on Carousell. No queuing up needed.

Of course, the convenience of immediate iPhone purchase comes with a cost. A significant one too, with flippers looking to profit hundreds of dollars from the enterprise while stocks remain far from easy reach.

PHOTO: Carousell screengrab

Take this one, for example. A 256GB iPhone 11 Max Pro — available for $2,039 at the Apple store — is going for $2,600 on Carousell. But! You can get the phone in your hands tonight.

Say what you will about that deal, but at least it’s not as ridiculous as this $4,000 price tag (with a $100 deposit to boot). As with many other listings, the posts were made days before the sellers even got their hands on the actual phone.

PHOTO: Carousell screengrab

The listings are all over the online marketplace as of writing, but will likely die down with the iPhone 11 hype once the device’s pretty much available at any telco or electronics store.

PHOTO: Carousell screengrab

It's not a new phenomenon either, because scalpers trying to make a quick buck extends beyond just the iPhone. All we can say is: just hold for a little while longer, fanboys.

ilyas@asiaone.com