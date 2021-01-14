iPhone 12 with MagSafe may interfere with pacemakers according to medical study

The Apple iPhone 12 and its MagSafe accessories could interfere with medical devices such as pacemakers.

According to a medical study published by the Heart Rhythm Journal , a Medtronic pacemaker is disabled by holding an iPhone 12 near it. While this finding is from just one medical study, it raises concerns of the iPhone 12 posing a greater risk of magnetic interferences to medical devices.

Apple's support document states that the iPhone contains magnets as well as components and radios that emit electromagnetic fields. These may interfere with medical devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators.

However, the company does not think the iPhone 12 poses a greater risk even though it has more magnets than previous iPhone models.

Nonetheless, Apple recommends users to consult their physician and medical device makers for more information on whether there is a need to maintain a safe distance between the medical device and the iPhone.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.