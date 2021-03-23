iPhone 13 expected to be unveiled in late September

The iPhone 13 is on track to launch in late September according to Daniel Ives of Wedbush.

According to his supply chain checks, Apple plans to release the iPhone 13 lineup in the third week of September. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared a similar prediction in December and said mass production of the iPhone 13 will return to the regular schedule.

However, Wedbush cautioned that there could be delays in the availability of some iPhone 13 models due to several "product model tweaks".

Wedbush also expects production of the iPhone 13 to be 25 per cent higher than the iPhone 12 as the demand for the iPhone remains strong due to consumer and telcos' interest in 5G phones.

The iPhone 13 is likely to retain the same design with some upgrades to the camera and display. Analyst Kuo claims there will be major upgrades to the ultra-wide camera of the iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro models are believed to be equipped with 120Hz ProMotion displays. The notch could be thinner across all the iPhone 13 models.

Other rumoured upgrades include Wi-Fi 6E connectivity for better Wi-Fi performance , an optical in-display fingerprint sensor , an always-on display , a higher storage capacity option, and bigger batteries.