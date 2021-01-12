The iPhone 13 may come with a thinner notch, design unchanged from iPhone 12

The iPhone 13 may come with a thinner notch according to sources within the Chinese supply chain.

The thinner notch design is said to be achieved by moving the receiver at the top of the display to the edge of the chassis.

With the receiver out of the way, Apple could design a slightly thinner notch on the iPhone 13. Macotakara managed to get a 3D printed mockup of the iPhone 13 prototype a few months ago which reveal a notch-less design.

Aside from a thinner notch, the iPhone 13 is rumoured to be identical in design to the iPhone 12. However, the iPhone 13 could be a hair thicker (0.26mm) than the iPhone 12.

The rear camera module is also expected to be bigger by 0.9mm, and it may feature a new design that "covers the entire camera unit with sapphire glass".

Sensor-shift optical image stabilisation, which is exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro Max, is expected to come to the iPhone 13 Pro.

Apple is believed to introducing 120Hz displays and major upgrades to the ultra-wide camera to the iPhone 13. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects no delay in the production and launch of the new iPhones this year.