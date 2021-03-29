iPhone 13 Pro could come in matte black with improved portrait mode

Tipster Max Weinbach shared new information on what to expect from the upcoming Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

In his YouTube video, Weinbach revealed that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will likely come in a matte black option. He described the colour as a "redesigned graphite" that is "borderline black".

He added that an orange, almost bronze-like colour is being explored at the moment, but that colour option is unlikely to make the cut.

While the iPhone 13 Pro models will retain the same design language, Weinbach says Apple will use a anti-smudge fingerprint coating on the steel frame.

This will hopefully address a common complaint among iPhone 12 Pro users about the steel frame attracting smudges and fingerprints.

As for the rear camera bump, it will not be completely flat and the camera lenses are expected to protrude lesser from the main chassis of the iPhone. Portrait mode on the iPhone 13 Pro models is expected to improve significantly with the use of the LiDAR scanner.

The LiDAR scanner will be used for better edge detection, and will combine data from the lenses to deliver better portrait shots.

The iPhone 12 mini may not be selling as well as Apple has expected it to be, but Weinbach claimed there will still be an iPhone 13 mini. A similar claim was made last month by Consumer Intelligence Research Numbers.

The company is working to improve its battery life by including a bigger battery capacity and maximising the power efficiency of the A15 chipset.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.