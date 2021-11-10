iPhone 13 supply unlikely to match demand until February 2022

The Apple iPhone 13 supply is expected to remain constrained this holiday season.

Based on information from supply chain sources, DigiTimes reports that suppliers are on track to boost manufacturing through Feb 2022 and that is when supply catches up with demand.

On a more positive note, DigiTimes notes that the shortage of IC components is gradually easing and production will increase.

Shortly after the launch of the iPhone 13, the coronavirus disrupted Apple's supply chain in Vietnam where a majority of the components is assembled.

In addition, regular industrial power supply disruptions across China also affected the production of the iPhone 13. These incidents resulted in longer delivery times for the iPhone 13.

Nikkei Asia claimed that Apple reduced the iPad production to free up more components for the iPhone 13. iPad production is reportedly reduced by half and components for older iPhone models are being allocated to the iPhone 13.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri confirmed in a recent earnings call that supply constraints will affect the iPhone and iPad in Q4 due to the global shortage in components.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.