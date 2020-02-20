iPhone 9 reportedly on track to launch in March 2020

While Apple is unable to meet its quarterly revenue target this quarter due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the company is said to be still on track to launch new products by the first half of the year.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that the next generation iPhone SE model (also known as the iPhone 9) is still on track to launch next month.

Apple is also planning to unveil new iPad Pro models with a new camera system in the first half of the year. The sources say that the plans are still fluid and could be delayed due to Covid-19.

Apple is reportedly holding a media event at the end of March to announce the iPhone 9. Other new hardware products such as an updated MacBook model, AirTags and a smaller wireless charging mat are rumoured to be announced as well.

PHOTO: Twitter/OnLeaks, Twitter/igeeksblog

Nikkei Asian Review reported last month that the Covid-19 outbreak poses "massive uncertainties and challenges" for the production of iPhones and AirPods.

Apple was initially estimated to ship at least 20 million iPhone 9 models this year, but the Covid-19 outbreak is likely to affect demand for the new iPhone.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.