The iPhone SE 2020 proves you don't need to fork out over $700 for a good iPhone

It’s a timely offer in this global economic turbulence — a brand new iPhone in 2020 that won’t significantly deplete your bank account.

The catch here is that it’s a Frankenstein of a phone, composed of parts that we’ve all seen before. Take the form factor and the camera sensor of the iPhone 8, fit in a processor that powers the iPhone 11 series, slap on a glass back for wireless charging capabilities. You get the iPhone SE.

And apparently, it’s something that folks are really looking forward to. In a gloomy smartphone market, e-commerce site iPrice found in May that the iPhone SE holds supremely high demand in the region as the most sought-after smartphone in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Thailand, and Hong Kong. Search interest for iPhone SE shot up 206 per cent, which is three times higher than the iPhone 11 Pro when it was released in September last year.

After a couple of weeks with the new iPhone SE, I totally see why. It’s a solid iPhone that nails all the basics. More importantly, it’s accessible for everyone.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

This wouldn’t be the first iPhone SE — which stands for “Special Edition” — Apple has released. The first-gen iPhone SE was launched back in the distant past of 2016, a souped-up version of iPhone 5S that is now considered absolutely minuscule in modern times.

The latest iPhone SE, then, is an iPhone 8 with supercharged internals. Though sporting the same build as a 2017 iPhone, it runs on the A13 Bionic processor, i.e. Apple’s fastest mobile chip yet. In simpler terms, this budget phone runs just as fast as the top-of-the-line iPhone 11 Pro.

I’m reluctant to call this a budget phone though. The iPhone SE starts at $649 for a model with just 64GB of internal storage. That’s certainly not enough for today’s usage, so I’d recommend going for the 128GB ($719) or 256GB ($889) model, depending on your needs. Not exactly inexpensive, but less painful than forking out more than a thousand dollars for a phone.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

It ships in white, black or red finishes. Traditionally, the profits generated from (PRODUCT)RED phones go towards the fight against HIV/AIDS in eight African countries but these days, proceeds are going to the Global Fund’s Covid-19 Response.

Size-wise, anyone who’s rocked an iPhone 8 before should be familiar with the iPhone SE’s compact 4.7-inch design. It’s certainly an odd feeling in the hand after years of using massive all-screen mobile devices. The thin form and lightness offer a surprisingly refreshing experience during usage — I’m no longer stretching my thumbs across a screen just to tap a button. Pocketability has drastically improved, of course. It’s nice to carry around a phone that doesn’t repeatedly slam against my thighs during outdoor runs.

But the lack of a redesign brings other minor grievances, namely the humungous forehead and chin that I certainly have not missed after the smartphone industry decided that going bezel-less is key. What I did miss — especially now that using Face ID unlocks is difficult with our masks on — is Touch ID on a Home button. A relic it may be, but I forgot how super-fast it is to unlock the phone, log into accounts, and other things you do on a phone with the presence of a physical button with fingerprint recognition.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

As expected for a lower-end iPhone, the screen isn’t anything special at 720p with low refresh rates and low levels of brightness. The Retina HD display is just as nice as it is on the iPhone 11, but you can’t escape the fact that the screen’s just too small to watch and read content, or even play games for that matter.

Apple says the iPhone SE has the same size battery as the iPhone 8, but the new power-efficient processor optimises battery life. In theory, the battery on the iPhone SE should last longer than an iPhone from 2017.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

I’m not sure how I managed, then, three years ago, because the iPhone SE’s battery life is a disappointment. Despite working from home and not using the phone for podcasts, music or GPS while commuting, I found myself fumbling desperately for a charger at about 8pm every single day. It’s a pity to find the battery draining quickly from simple tasks like scrolling through Instagram and TikTok.

Fortunately, the actual performance on the iPhone SE is pretty amazing. Apps run smoothly, switching between tasks is fluid, and streamed videos launched without any semblance of slowing down.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

The capabilities of the A13 processor becomes more perceptible when it helps overcome the limitations of the phone’s single rear camera setup. Again, this is Apple’s take on a budget smartphone, so don’t expect the flagship bells and whistles like multiple sensors, telephoto or ultra-wide-angle lenses.

Nonetheless, the software magic within enables the iPhone SE to be on par with its pricier cousins despite only having a 12MP rear camera lens. Given enough light, the SE shoots images in impressive detail.

Shot on iPhone SE. PHOTO: Ilyas Sholihyn

Shot on iPhone SE. PHOTO: Ilyas Sholihyn

In low light, its camera can’t perform — you can't shoot Night mode photos either. There’s Portrait mode, but the functionality is limited to when a person is detected. This can be worked around by installing Halide, which lets you snap Portrait photos that aren’t just people.

Shot on iPhone SE. PHOTO: Ilyas Sholihyn

Shot on iPhone SE. PHOTO: Ilyas Sholihyn

As for video recording, Apple proves once again that it’s best-in-class when it comes to videography. Like the iPhone 11 series, the iPhone SE is able to capture 4K footage at 60 frames per second. Combined with image stabilisation, it makes a rock-solid device for mobile cinematography.

Was a sub-thousand-dollar iPhone all that I needed after all these years? Granted, there are serious competitors in the mid-range smartphone market such as the excellent Google Pixel 3a and Samsung’s new Galaxy A51. But the iPhone SE offers something that those two don’t: an affordable ticket into the Apple ecosystem.

PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Maybe none of us actually needed any of the expensive iPhone models. At the end of the day, the iPhone SE is a good iPhone. And for a lot of people in these tumultuous times, that’s good enough.

ilyas@asiaone.com