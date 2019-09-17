It just be like that lor: Apple incorporates Singlish to market the iPhone 11 Pro

PHOTO: Apple
Mabel Khoo
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

A massive part of our Singaporean identity (despite state-driven attempts to stamp it out) is our very distinctive patois, Singlish — the creole language that incorporates English with elements of Malay, Tamil, and various Chinese dialects.

While it may not be one of Singapore's official languages, it hasn't stopped Singlish from garnering international attention and usage. Even a company as colossal and famed as Apple hopped on the Singlish bandwagon, placing some effort into gaining local traction.

In the light of launching its new iPhone 11 series, Apple Singapore just became the latest company to incorporate the local lingo on their Singaporean website.

Caught by sharp-eyed redditor mdjasrie and shared on r/Singapore, Apple had included the copy "Splashes? Can." to tout the water resistance of its "most water‑resistant iPhone ever". Side note: they're rated IP68, which is actually pretty standard for phones this year.  

From top: Apple SG screengrab, Apple US screengrab, Apple AUS screengrab

In fact, different copies appear depending on where you access the Apple website. Note how it changes when you switch to the default United States version of the Apple site or Australia's version of it. Which is not as surprising as it turned out really, considering how the content has to change context to fit specific regions and markets. It's a nice personal touch, though. 

Singlish sells

Apple is not the first (nor will it be the last) corporate entity to use Singlish in a bid to endear itself to the locals in a time when the patois is actually being used as a marketing gimmick. 

Earlier in the month, OCBC has integrated Singlish in their new voice-activated service, where their mobile application can pick up simple Singlish to get the requested task done.

Likewise, in response to their previous April Fools' prank and the demands of their fans, Jetstar had organised a one-day event on Singapore's 51st birthday, where all their flights throughout the day had been spoken in Singlish.

Let’s not forget as well that even emergency services have put in considerable investment in using a speech recognition system that can help to transcribe Singlish. 

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com / ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Apple Singlish

TRENDING

Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years&#039; jail, caning
Teen who raped and robbed 53-year-old sex worker gets 7 years' jail, caning
Mum&#039;s horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Mum's horror as 4-year-old son with leg pain gets diagnosed with sepsis
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Taiwanese fitness guru Muscle Daddy suffers stroke at 37
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it&#039;ll serve instant noodles
Ichiran ramen is coming to Singapore for the first time in October - but it'll serve instant noodles
Cheating scandal: Jacqueline Wong&#039;s show will be aired in October but she is reportedly switching careers
TVB actress Jacqueline Wong reportedly switching careers after her cheating scandal
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
EXO-hausted but still going strong: Understrength EXO bedazzles fans
Couple to be charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in Chin Swee Road flat
Couple charged with murder of 2-year-old daughter whose remains were found in metal pot
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
MTR train carrying passengers in Hong Kong derails for first time
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
Compared: Price plans by Starhub, M1, and Singtel for the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
I tried to go plastic-free for 3 days - is it even possible to do it in Singapore?
I tried going plastic-free in Singapore for 3 days and survived
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Johor police arrest man for allegedly attempting to abduct toddler at City Square mall
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him
Tay Ping Hui facepalms after noisy moviegoer gets upset at him

LIFESTYLE

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment &amp; other deals this week
500 free bowls of yong tau foo, $8 IPL treatment & other deals this week
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
How much it costs to be a part of a wedding in SG
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

Home Works

Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
Everything you need to know to turn your BTO into a home
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner&#039;s grandmother
This single-storey house in Malaysia with private rooftop deck pays homage to owner's grandmother
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
How to rent out your HDB flat without an agent in 9 easy steps
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home
7 Feng Shui tips for a happy home

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
At 60, he opened a hidden bike cafe at Seletar airport where you can eat and watch planes take off
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife&#039;s parents
Aaron Kwok spends $17k a month renting house in Hong Kong for wife's parents
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Chinese live-streamer fools 10-year-old boy into donating $19k then blocks him
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke
Adam Khoo draws flak for inappropriate comments, tries to brush it off as a joke

SERVICES