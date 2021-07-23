It’s finally back! EA reveals Dead Space remake for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC

With EA Play Live 2021 over, fans of the many types of games from the giant publisher have more to look forward to for the rest of the year. However, for those who love the things that go bump in the night, there is more cause for cheer.

EA has officially revealed the return of Dead Space, with a remake of the sci-fi classic survival horror game on its way to new generation consoles and PCs.

This remake of Dead Space is being completely rebuilt from the ground up, and developed exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. This will allow the developers to raise the level of horror and immersion to unprecedented heights.

Using the Frostbite engine, we can expect the Necromorphs to be even more terrifying this time around.

The USG Ishimura will return, alongside an improved story, characters, gameplay mechanics and more to give us the living nightmare many have been hoping for.

If you have not experienced the magic of Dead Space, you are in for a treat. Isaac Clarke is an everyman engineer on a mission to repair a vast, sprawling starship, the USG Ishimura, only to discover something has gone horribly wrong.

PHOTO: Electronic Arts

The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected by some alien scourge…and Isaac’s beloved partner, Nicole, is lost somewhere on board. Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he attempts to uncover the nightmarish mystery of what happened aboard the Ishimura.

PHOTO: Electronic Arts

Trapped with hostile creatures called Necromorphs, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the escalating terrors of the ship, but his own crumbling sanity.

While there is no release date or window shared, fans at least know that it is a reality. The Dead Space remake will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC when it is done.

ALSO READ: Dead Space reportedly getting revived and reimagined by EA Motive

This article was first published in Geek Culture.