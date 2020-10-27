It’s now possible to mute a WhatsApp chat forever

It took many years and roughly a month of beta testing — but it’s finally here: You can now mute a chat forever in WhatsApp.

Confirmed by WhatsApp over on Twitter, the ‘Always’ option (available on both the iOS and Android apps) will now pop up when you long-press on a chat, along with the existing ‘8 Hours’ and ‘1 Week’ options. You can do this for individual chats as well as group chats.

According to an app teardown by WABetaInfo , WhatsApp is also working on a face unlock feature for its Android app. This will be useful for handsets that support face recognition but lack a fingerprint sensor (e.g., Pixel 4).