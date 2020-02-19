It's easy to fit a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat

Condominium owners can get a tad rowdy these days. If they are not belligerently shouting at security guards who were hired to protect the compound, some can be found tossing out 50-inch TVs out of their 10th floor unit, to the pool below.

But the challenge is not in chucking a pristine, full high definition or ultra high definition 4K TV out your apartment, but in getting a large enough display out of the store, into a truck, into your estate, on the lift and into your home.

If you live in a house, sliding a TV through the sliding doors is simple, but not so if you live in one of the new ever-shrinking condominiums or HDB flats.

But since TV companies are churning out bigger and better TV screens, the question on our minds was, how big is too big?

A 65-inch TV will fit for sure, but would a display bigger than a 65-inch actually make sense? What about an 80 or 85-inch?

And it's actually harder said than done.

Unless your wife says otherwise because as every guy knows, the biggest challenge about buying a big-screen TV is not the budget, the size of your lift or the dimensions of your door - it's getting the green light from your CFO to make this jump into 4K glory.

Alas, we cannot help you get an off-pass for that premium television set, but believe it or not, it's actually a snap to get a 75-inch TV in your HDB flat.

With prices starting from $3,000, 75-inch televisions are no longer the premium, high-end devices of yesterday.

In fact, the use of bezel-free frames, as well as the use of thin LCD or OLED displays mean that large size TVs have gotten a whole lot smaller.

Stop scratching your head.