It’s time for another round of cringeworthy conversations on Carousell

PHOTO: Facebook / Dia Benzy
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

It’s pretty common to have a love-hate relationship with Carousell. On one hand, you can get some pretty sweet deals on second-hand products. On the other, you might have to undergo some painful interactions with strangers.  

Hell is other people, and Carouhell is no different. Facebook user Dia Benzy has apparently made a mission out of showcasing the awkwardness of it all, having uploaded a series of cringe-worthy exchanges on the online marketplace last month. 

After going viral on Facebook for that post, Dia has returned to the fold with “Carouhell part 2”, yet another archive of Carousell’s finest conversations.

Some are dumb. Some are lame. Some are bizarre. All are hilarious. Take a gander at some highlights from the album and check out the whole thing here

"Hahahaha. Are you buying a cake?" PHOTO: Facebook / Dia Benzy
PHOTO: Facebook / Dia Benzy
PHOTO: Facebook / Dia Benzy
PHOTO: Facebook / Dia Benzy
PHOTO: Facebook / Dia Benzy
PHOTO: Facebook / Dia Benzy
PHOTO: Facebook / Dia Benzy

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital e-commerce

TRENDING

Bruce Lee&#039;s disgust for fake martial arts &#039;cowards&#039; revealed in rare phone call recording
Bruce Lee's disgust for fake martial arts 'cowards' revealed in rare phone call recording
Chinese doctors save elderly man&#039;s life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Chinese doctors save elderly man's life by sucking out his urine on long-haul flight
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Top secondary schools in Singapore 2019 based on PSLE COP 2018
Hotel room in Japan priced at $1.25 a night if guests consent to livestream their stay
Hotel room in Japan costs $1.25 a night if guests consent to this
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Singapore flight attendants tell us the best and worst places to visit
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
Cecilia Cheung is on holiday in Singapore, did you spot her at these places?
New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall
New Creation buys Star Vista for $300m: 9 things to know about the church, Pastor Prince and the mall
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore&#039;s stray animals dies of cancer
Woman who spent over $3m saving Singapore's stray animals dies of cancer
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Carrot cake sticks: 6 best in Singapore for families and kids
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Did Andy Lau have a fight with his younger co-star?
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Condor Heroes star Carman Lee, 52, flaunts defined abs
Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Frozen at Changi airport, explore Christmas villages and other free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Free things to do in Singapore this weekend
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
Get your hair done and eat at this hidden cafe within a salon at Orchard Road
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It&#039;s The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
I partied continuously for 45 hours on It's The Ship, because sleep is for the weak
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember
PSLE results release: 5 things parents need to remember

Home Works

House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy
8 HDB front door ideas to make your neighbours green with envy

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese mum bawls on train station staff&#039;s shoulder because she couldn&#039;t cry at home
Chinese mum bawls on train station staff's shoulder because she couldn't cry at home
&#039;It&#039;s almost like a hotel&#039;: Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
'It's almost like a hotel': Singapore Airlines impresses even kings of K-pop BTS
Chen Hanwei &#039;stunned like vegetable&#039; by messy homeowners on new reality show
Chen Hanwei 'stunned like vegetable' by messy homeowners on new reality show
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice
Korean baby left brain damaged after nurse throws her into crib, thousands petition for justice

SERVICES