Jabra unveils the Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds at CES 2020

PHOTO: Facebook/Jabra
Hardware Zone

Four months after announcing the Elite 75t, Jabra today unveiled the active lifestyle edition of the Elite 75t true wireless earbuds. 

Enhanced for durability and optimised for workout and fitness use, the Jabra Elite Active 75t earbuds are built with a durable coating for dust and sweat resistance.

They also have an increased IP rating from IP56 to IP57, which makes them waterproof. Jabra is offering a two-year warranty against dust and sweat.

The battery life of the Elite Active 75t is similar to the Elite 75t with 7.5 hours on a single charge and up to 28 hours with the charging case. Jabra will introduce two new features in Q2:

MySound helps to individualise each user's music experience with a test consisting of a series of beeps in the Jabra Sound+ app. This test will calibrate the earbuds or headphones based on each user's unique profile. 

Jabra MyControls give users the option to use just one earbud for extra freedom and extension of battery time. Users can configure the functions on the left and right earbud to meet their personal preferences. 

The Jabra Elite Active 75t will be available next month at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com with a retail price of US$199 (S$268.40).

It comes in 6 colour options: navy, copper black (Amazon exclusive), titanium black (Best Buy US exclusive), grey, sienna and mint. 

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

