This Japanese Instagram account posts pictures of gorgeous, hunger-inducing rice bowls

PHOTO: Instagram / @toshiya.sh
Ilyas Sholihyn
Rice and meat: the cornerstone meal of every respectable Asian household (unless they’re vegan or vegetarian). There’s a reason why the culinary combo has been a staple for eons in this part of the world — comfort food that’s dead easy to prepare and satisfying to boot. 

But out of the entire Asian region, it’s arguable that the Japanese have managed to master the art of rice bowls dishes. Donburi has been a quintessential part of Japanese cuisine that could be as simple as grilled eel on a bed of rice or as elaborate as torched mentaiko and sous-vide Wagyu beef cuts perched on Akitakomachi grains. 

These rice bowls, my friends, straddle the world between the homely and the atas. But hot damn, do they all look fine as hell. 

Instagram page @toshiya.sh has only one job, and it does it well — serving drool-worthy pictures of succulent donburi that look uncomplicated yet exquisite. The point I’m trying to put forth here is that be prepared to be very hungry looking at the posts. 

It all makes sense when you realise that the man behind the account, Toshiya, is behind a cookbook of ¥100 (S$1.25) rice bowl recipes. It’s insane how he manages to churn out a vast array of picture-perfect dishes for that amount of money each time. 

View this post on Instagram

この度、累計23万部の大人気『丼本』シリーズを発行している出版社トランスワールドジャパンさんに声を掛けていただき、わたくし原案の『おとなの100円丼　毎日を幸せにするガッツリレシピ』が12月22日（Amazonは12月25日から）に発売される事になりました(^^) ・ ・ この本を制作するにあたり、常にテキトーな私だけでは何も出来ず、監修として料理研究家でもある篠田真帆さんに入っていただき、レシピの書き出しや撮影用の料理作り等々、全面的にサポートしていただきました。誠にありがとうございます。 ・ ・ この本には難しい料理はひとつも載ってません。いつも家にありそうな食材で簡単に作れる丼レシピ等が満載です。 ・ ・ 来年の春から一人暮らしをする学生さんや新社会人さん、それに今まで料理はしなかったけどやってみようと思っている方。料理はするけど簡単で美味しくてちょっと変わったアイデアを探してる方。そんな皆さんがごはんを作って食べる時、少しでも楽しい気分になれるお手伝いが出来れば原案者として心から嬉しく思います。 ・ ・ 『おとなの100円丼　毎日を幸せにするガッツリレシピ toshiya 原案／篠田真帆 監修』は定価1000円+税です。12月22日から全国の書店に並びますが、配送の都合上、地方ですと2～3日遅れる可能性はあります。 ・ ・ お近くの書店でもし在庫が無かったら注文する事も出来ます。またAmazonでも購入出来ます。簡単で安くて楽しい気分になっちゃうお気に入りのレシピがきっと見つかると思います。 ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ #男飯 #レシピ #簡単料理 #簡単レシピ #レシピ本 #100円丼 #丼 #節約料理 #のっけ飯 #のっけめし #オンザライス #おうちごはん #お昼ごはん #昼食 #ランチ #モーニング #朝食 #朝ご飯 #朝ごはん #ししゃも #目玉焼き #たまご焼き #たまご #卵焼き #納豆アレンジ #納豆 #納豆ごはん #納豆ご飯 #納豆大好き #納豆レシピ

A post shared by toshiya (@toshiya.sh) on

Oh, you're just here for the foodgasmic pictures? You got it, chief. 

View this post on Instagram

おはようございます✨ 今日の男飯は『漬けまぐろの山かけごはん』明日からお仕事だし、とりあえず朝からプチ贅沢気分😆 #男飯 #まぐろ ・ ・ わたくし原案のレシピ本『おとなの100円丼 毎日を幸せにするガッツリレシピ』がこっそり発売中です😅 いつも家にありそうな食材で作る簡単のっけ飯がたくさん載ってます😋みんながお料理を楽しめるお手伝いが少しでも出来たらとっても嬉しいです😆プロフィールコメントのURLからAmazonのページにジャンプ出来ますので是非〜🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️🙇‍♂️ では簡単で楽しい男飯の世界でお待ちしております〜✨

A post shared by toshiya (@toshiya.sh) on

We’re guessing that you already know what you’d like to devour for the rest of the week. You’re welcome. 

ilyas@asiaone.com

