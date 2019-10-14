Man crafts makeshift lamp during Typhoon Hagibis with milk, water bottle and smartphone

PHOTO: Twitter/sasurainogeme01
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

Here's a neat little trick to help you be prepared for a power outage during a disaster. As a wise survivalist once pointed: Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. 

Sometimes, you just need to channel your inner MacGyver and cobble together something with whatever items you have on hand. Recently, a Japanese Twitter user (@sasurainogeme01) whose power supply got cut off by Typhoon Hagibis improvised an emergency light source using just milk, a water bottle and his smartphone.

The Tweet went out when the typhoon made landfall in Tokyo last Saturday (Oct 12) with a caption that read: "Recently I often see PET bottle lights. If you mix a little milk instead of water, the brightness will be different. (The first sheet is water only, the second sheet is water and milk). Tyndall phenomenon. Try it if there is a power failure in a typhoon."

He first began by filling up the bottle with only water and shined a light through it, but he found that the illumination wasn't bright enough. 

He then moved on to mix a small amount of milk with water, which resulted in the intensity of the light beam increasing significantly.

The science behind it is called the Tyndall Effect — when a light beam passes through floating suspension particles (colloid) in water,  it allows light to be reflected and be visible, as per the biomedical scientist, Dr Anne Helmenstine.

PHOTO: ThoughtCo.

This post has garnered over 100,000 likes and close to 50,000 retweets — unsurprising since Japan's worst storm in decades knocked out power to about half a million homes at its peak. 

Some have given suggestions as to allow the light beam to shine brighter and radiate further, while several others were amazed by the effects of Tyndall Effect. Other Japanese folks have been thankful for the user sharing this piece of information, especially considering that Japan is prone to natural disasters.

It sure wouldn't hurt to be prepared for the worse. Or at the very least, make the best of the circumstances. 

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital inventions Emergencies Natural Disasters Japan Twitter viral

TRENDING

Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
Online posts shaming foreigners for eating on public transport divide Singapore netizens
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
K-pop star Sulli found dead: Reports
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Porsche car allegedly refuses to give way to ambulance
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter&#039;s birth
Quan Yi Fong pawned watch Addy Lee gave her to pay for daughter's birth
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer&#039;s boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
This young hawker is so good-looking one customer's boyfriend forbids her from eating at his stall
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Botched double eyelid surgery leaves woman unable to shut her eyes
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Down syndrome woman in Malaysia home alone and starving after mother dies in house
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
Lorry driver in Yio Chu Kang accident that killed 3 fined for driving without valid licence, insurance
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
House Tour: A calming oak-toned resale HDB apartment in Sengkang
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Wee Nam Kee Chicken Rice restaurant founder dies; employees vow to keep his legacy alive
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Taiwanese tourist fined for wearing skimpy string bikini in Boracay
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter
Footage of rats taking over Shibuya after Typhoon Hagibis blow up on Twitter

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
Avoid these animal products in TCM - they are not as effective as claimed
5 things never to say in a job interview
5 things never to say in a job interview
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Experts answer all our burning diet questions, from Beyond Meat to bubble tea
Here&#039;s how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently
Here's how you can KonMari your closet effectively and efficiently

Home Works

7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
7 real reasons why an open concept home may not be such a good idea
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Green up your home with these awesome indoor plants
Colours that can make your home happy
Colours that can make your home happy
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier
10 breakfast nook ideas to make mornings easier

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Under his masterful hands, a normal door squeak can spook you
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Boy in China slaps 2-year-old brother, sending him into path of oncoming car
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead
Kelantan Sultan claims Russian ex-wife rejected his money and sold story to tabloid instead

SERVICES