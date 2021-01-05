A Japanese technician has created a portable PlayStation 4 that resembles a briefcase

Well, this might have been plenty cool if we got it a year earlier. But hey, we'll take what we can get.

If you've ever thought about downsizing game consoles and carrying them around like you would a Nintendo Switch or DS, then Japanese electronics technician DX Terraria 's latest invention would probably be the closest thing to that we've seen so far.

Apparently, he's created a working, portable PlayStation 4 that's fits into your everyday corporate briefcase. Have a look below!

PHOTO: Twitter/DxTerraria

According to his Twitter posts, the device measures 390mm x 280mm x 110mm , weighs 6.4kg , and its 12.6V 20000mAh LiPo battery has enough power for about one hour of gaming.

After it runs out of juice, DX Terraria notes that the console can be charged via a custom self-made AC adaptor, a USB PD-compatible Type-C charger or even your regular laptop AC adaptor.

PHOTO: Twitter/DxTerraria

PHOTO: Twitter/DxTerraria

That's nice and all, but here's the million-dollar question: how much is it worth? Given that it's essentially a passion project of sorts, the technician has said that he doesn't intend to mass produce or sell the device.

However, he does provide a rough estimate of what it might cost to build one of these. Excluding the "additional costs", his quote hovers around US$485.58 (~S$640) , and with the extras included, the number jumps up to a whopping US$1456.75 - that's almost three times his initial quote!

While this "porta-PS4" is rather late to the console party, and its meagre battery life leaving much to be desired, it's still a pretty cool piece of tech in and of itself. In fact, it's almost like something a Kingsman agent would roll with given it does look like your average briefcase at first glance.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.