Japanese woman auctions cheating husband's Yu-Gi-Oh! card collection for $250K

As the saying goes, hell hath no fury like a woman scorned. In yet another example of why we should never incur their wrath would be a cheating husband.

The result? She's now auctioning her cheating husband's Yu-Gi-Oh! card collection as payback.

The collection, seen here on Yahoo! Japan's auction page, appears to be in pristine condition and unopened. The woman is auctioning off 26 multi-pack boxes of Yu-Gi-Oh! cards, many of which are from early series in the game's history.

The sets include packs from the Magic Ruler, Pharoah's Servant, Curse of Anubis, Thousand Eyes Bible, Mythological Age, and Spell of Mask booster sets. Bidding starts at just one yen when it opened last Saturday (April 10) and has since amassed bidding prices up to JP¥20,503,000 (S$252,000).

PHOTO: Yahoo! Japan auction

Accompanying the auction listing is an honest and straightforward explanation of the collection and why she's decided to auction them.

"This is my first listing on Yahoo! Auctions. As an act of revenge against my husband for cheating on me, I have decided to sell his collection. The items are unopened, so I'd be happy if I can get a good price for these…The boxes have been on a shelf with a cover over them, so they aren't even dusty. I don't have much familiarity with collectable card games, but to my untrained eyes the items have no damage or tearing, so please accept their condition as-is. Thank you," she wrote.

PHOTO: Yahoo! Japan auction

The listing has gotten the attention of many, with some bidders leaving comments and reactions such as, "If he's gonna be angry at someone, he should be angry at himself for cheating, not his wife" and "I wonder if the husband is one of the people bidding, trying to get his collection back."

Seeing how the Yu-Gi-Oh! collection features some in-demand items, the bidding price is likely to climb higher before the auction ends this Saturday.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.