Japanese YouTuber visits 'dangerous' Yishun, only to find it a 'nice cozy town'

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab
Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
AsiaOne

Yishun’s reputation as a siao lang town has reached far and wide enough to attract the attention of one Japanese vlogger who is well aware of the northern precinct's infamy in local lore. 

But the story of the YouTuber himself, Ghibli Ojisan, is interesting. Born in Osaka, raised in the United States, and currently based in Singapore, the man travels the world to busk and films his experiences for his YouTube channel, which already has over 102,000 subscribers. 

Aside from having a Bangladeshi buddy he got to know in Singapore, Ghibli likes to travel to the little-known neighbourhoods that normcore tourists wouldn’t visit. Like Sengkang and Yishun, for example. 

Though Yishun’s so-called disrepute is very much an Internet-derived joke that has blown out of proportion, Ghibli noted that Yishun is the country’s “most dangerous area” where cat-killings, drug deals, murders, and bizarre happenings are frequent. 

But as he soon figured out, the most dangerous thing in Yishun during his visit is eating too much fried food from the stalls at a pasar malam set up next to the MRT station. Besides that, what he found were helpful residents, great roast duck rice, beautiful temples, and very alive stray cats. 

“I wanted to ask the locals if Yishun is really dangerous. I asked myself ‘Isn’t this a disrespectful question?’” he laughed, expressing his wish to return to the “nice” neighbourhood. 

“Incidents may occur but it’s Singapore after all. Very, very safe… I think”. 

In the comments section, Singaporeans reassured him that Yishun is very much okay, and not as savage as the Internet might make it out to be. 

PHOTO: YouTube screengrab

ilyas@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Youtube yishun

TRENDING

Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here&#039;s what he says
Was Donnie Yen house-hunting in Singapore? Here's what he says
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
Don&#039;t ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Don't ruin your career by saying these things to your boss
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Free and useful apps to beat the Causeway jam for vacations in Malaysia
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
Yang Mi reportedly spent the night in hotel with rumoured boyfriend Wei Daxun
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
6 most affordable countries with snow in December you can travel to from Singapore
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Parents pay $13,500 after 3-year-old scratches 10 Audis in China showroom
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Family of 3 spotted on Vespa sparks concern among Singapore netizens
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Apple CEO Tim Cook chats with local iPhoneographers over chwee kueh at Tiong Bahru Market
Netizens politely educate &#039;health-conscious&#039; French girl on why hawkers don&#039;t care about organic ingredients
Netizens politely educate 'health-conscious' French girl on why hawkers don't care about organic ingredients
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo
Korean actress Lee Young-ae shows off unchanging beauty in childhood photo

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 &amp; other deals this week
12.12 tomorrow: 2 Ikea chicken wings for $1, GV premium seats for $12 & other deals this week
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Best money changers in Singapore (2020) - 13 places to go for good exchange rates
Think you&#039;ve seen everything in Bangkok? Here&#039;s 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
Think you've seen everything in Bangkok? Here's 5 local favourite spots away from the tourist trail
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do
7 things you might not know all SQ girls can do

Home Works

House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
Key home interior designs in 2020
Key home interior designs in 2020
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
In this space-efficient Clementi HDB home, no room goes to waste
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time
How to de-clutter your home, one room at a time

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Got $160k? You can now buy this durian taped to a wall
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for &#039;literary merit&#039;: MOE
Book containing swear words chosen by secondary school for 'literary merit': MOE
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
DJ Lim Peifen responds to flak after son allowed into Jewel Changi Airport attraction without proper footwear
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter
Thai man freezes to death after giving his blankets to daughter

SERVICES