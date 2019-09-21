Japanophile gamers might want to make a trip to Osaka in April next year

PHOTO: Sanyu
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Gamers who are also Japanophiles might want to make a trip to Osaka to check out esports hotel e-ZONe (電脳空間).

This esports-themed hotel is slated to open in April 2020.

There will be three floors that house a total of 71 high-end gaming PCs with live-streaming capabilities.

PHOTO: Sanyu

The fourth to eighth floors are meant for the hotel suites, and according to the artist concept of a typical room, it will also feature gaming equipment from desktop PCs to gaming gear that includes the all-too-familiar gaming chairs.

The hotel room rates haven't been published yet. From the map, it appears to within walking distance from Namba Station; however, its exact address hasn't been firmed up yet.

PHOTO: Sanyu

Head over here for more information about the hotel. For travellers planning to head to Japan in April next year, do check out Hardware Zone's tech guide to catching cherry blossoms in the land of the rising sun.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Esports Japan Hotels

