Japan's first official Nintendo store opens its doors on 22 November

The interior of the Nintendo store in Tokyo, Japan.
PHOTO: Twitter/N_Officialstore
Kenneth Ang
Hardware Zone

With Christmas just over a month away, it's that time of the year again when people, especially parents begin to scratch their heads for gift ideas.

Should I buy my kids a new pair of pants? Nah, that was last year's gift. Perhaps a new video game then?

Well, that could work, but then we all know this could potentially happen, and we'd like to offer our condolences in advance.

First world problems in a nutshell. PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Jokes aside, if you happen to be vacationing in Tokyo on or after November 22, here's a great (and amazingly convenient) Christmas shopping suggestion from Nintendo.

The new Shibuya Parco shopping complex will feature the country's first official Nintendo store on the sixth floor, alongside the usual medley of anime and game-related shops, such as a Pokemon Center.

Labelled as "Nintendo Tokyo", the new store will pack exclusive goodies and merchandise featuring popular characters from across the Nintendo-verse. From Splatoon's Inkling girl to Shizue (or Isabelle as English players know her) from Animal Crossing and Link from The Legend of Zelda, it's a haven for all things Nintendo.

On top of that, there will also be a special pre-launch event for the store on November 20-21. 500 lucky shoppers (up to 250 per day) will be granted special entry to peruse and snag merch from Nintendo Tokyo before the outlet officially opens to the public.

Unfortunately, it's only limited to Japanese citizens - the rest of us will just have to sit back and wait. Aww.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Japan Nintendo

TRENDING

Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court&#039;s order
Mahathir as shocked as Najib after High Court's order
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Vlogger demonstrates the challenges of delivering GrabFood orders to customers on foot
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Chinese woman suffers 10 fractures due to vitamin D deficiency from excessive sunblock usage, doctor claims
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Huawei is launching the Mate 30 series in Singapore this week. Should you even bother?
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Pregnant woman in China dies after hospital turns her away, allegedly delays treatment
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Millennials react to famous logos getting replaced
Blackpink&#039;s Lisa is Asia&#039;s most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
Blackpink's Lisa is Asia's most beautiful woman, actor Xiao Zhan rated most handsome
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant
3.4kg of limestone falls from HDB flat ceiling, nearly hits tenant

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14
I&#039;ve been single for the last 8 years and no, there&#039;s nothing wrong with me
I've been single for the last 8 years and no, there's nothing wrong with me

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
He defied death and became a bodybuilding champ after suffering a stroke
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Jacqueline Wong breaks silence of 7 months but says nothing about cheating scandal
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers&#039; abuse - and other entertainment news this week
Rumour has it: Felicia Chin affected by viewers' abuse - and other entertainment news this week

SERVICES