Japan's first official Nintendo store opens its doors on 22 November

With Christmas just over a month away, it's that time of the year again when people, especially parents begin to scratch their heads for gift ideas.

Should I buy my kids a new pair of pants? Nah, that was last year's gift. Perhaps a new video game then?

Well, that could work, but then we all know this could potentially happen, and we'd like to offer our condolences in advance.

First world problems in a nutshell. PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Jokes aside, if you happen to be vacationing in Tokyo on or after November 22, here's a great (and amazingly convenient) Christmas shopping suggestion from Nintendo.

The new Shibuya Parco shopping complex will feature the country's first official Nintendo store on the sixth floor, alongside the usual medley of anime and game-related shops, such as a Pokemon Center.

Labelled as "Nintendo Tokyo", the new store will pack exclusive goodies and merchandise featuring popular characters from across the Nintendo-verse. From Splatoon's Inkling girl to Shizue (or Isabelle as English players know her) from Animal Crossing and Link from The Legend of Zelda, it's a haven for all things Nintendo.

On top of that, there will also be a special pre-launch event for the store on November 20-21. 500 lucky shoppers (up to 250 per day) will be granted special entry to peruse and snag merch from Nintendo Tokyo before the outlet officially opens to the public.

Unfortunately, it's only limited to Japanese citizens - the rest of us will just have to sit back and wait. Aww.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.