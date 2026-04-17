JBL Funan pop-up: Test Live, Quantum and BandBox in real-world scenarios

The JBL: Live Your Sound pop-up takes place this weekend.

And while it’s okay to think of it as just another ‘roadshow’, there are a couple of legit reasons to pay a visit if you’re shopping around.

This includes the debut of their Live series of on-ear and over-the-ear ANC headphones, as well as the Quantum gaming headphones and Bandbox speakers, which recently went on sale.

From April 15 to 19, the brand takes over Funan’s Level 1 Atrium with a sprawling pop-up that does something rather difficult to achieve in retail: It tests audio across five wildly different scenarios that reflect how you actually use your headphones and speakers.

That means ambient electronic muzak overhead and the bustle of a mall crowd — the perfect scenario to try out all their latest offerings and their tech.

You can try the new Live 680NC and 780NC in a working café with real background chatter, and test the Quantum gaming headsets in a boisterous FPS arena.

Or you can practice jamming on with BandBox or figure out which PartyBox speaker won’t look daft when you’re camping.

The new Live series of everyday ANC headphones

The Live 680NC (SGD 199, on-ear) and Live 780NC (SGD 299, over-ear) are the latest releases.

Zone 3: Hustle Loud is a co-working café environment (basically Sinpopo Café embedded in the pop-up), just the kind of spot to field test the Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0 in one scenario that matters for 80 per cent of headphone users: Background chatter and the occasional call amid the hum of productivity.

The JBL Live 680NC and 780NC are built as everyday headphones with a stronger emphasis on connectivity and real-world usability.

The on-ear 680NC and over-ear 780NC share the same driver core, but are designed to handle the full mix of commuting, work and media consumption.

Other key features include AI-assisted beamforming microphones for clearer calls (four mics on the 680NC and six on the 780NC), Bluetooth 6.0 with LE Audio and Auracast support, and multi-point pairing.

On the audio front, you get JBL Spatial Sound, LDAC support and Personi-Fi 3.0 personalisation, while the 780NC adds extras like Personal Sound Amplification and Low Volume Dynamic EQ.

Perks: If you buy a Live headphone during the pop-up, you get a Sinpopo Cake Set worth SGD 12.

The BandBox band-in-a-box experience

Zone 1: Beats Unleashed features the BandBox Solo (SGD 399) and BandBox Trio (SGD 899), which are AI-powered guitar amplifiers for musicians with a twist.

The headline feature: real-time AI-powered stem separation, allowing you to isolate and remove vocals, guitars, drums, and other instruments in real time, like it’s karaoke.

While the Solo is a hand-sized portable Bluetooth speaker designed for solo guitar or vocal practice, the Trio is more like a guitar amp that doubles as a PA system and Bluetooth speaker.

It features a built-in four-channel mixer with 135W output, allowing you to plug in multiple instruments — for example, a guitar, electronic drums and a microphone — and jam together without extra mixing gear.

Bluetooth playback handles your backing tracks, which can then be split into ‘stems’ (individual instruments or vocals) and isolated if necessary for practice or improvisation.

The Solo runs for up to six hours on a charge, while the Trio goes a little further at around 10 hours.

The Trio also has the added advantage of a swappable battery if you need to keep going.

Built-in amp models and effects: Covers both vintage and modern tones, with options like reverb, delay, chorus and more

Practice tools: Includes tuner, metronome, looper and a basic drum machine for backing rhythms

Recording-ready: USB-C output lets you plug directly into a laptop to capture ideas without extra gear

App control: The JBL One app allows you to tweak EQ, effects chains, pitch and key in real time

Perks: You’ll also get a free JBL Music Stand with any BandBox purchase.

Hear critical sounds despite in-game and background noise

Zone 2: Sound Is Survival is where you can try out the Quantum 250 (SGD 99, wired) / 650 (SGD 229, wireless) / 950 (SGD 499, wireless with ANC) gaming headsets.

The zone is an FPS-styled arena where you compete live, see your scores tracked on a leaderboard and try out how the headphones fare in ‘battle conditions’.

The core feature here is the Quantum Spatial Sound, aka directional audio, which helps you make out where the action is — be it an enemy’s footsteps to your left, or a gunfight breaking out behind you.

It’s not a new concept, but this setup lets you test it properly in a live environment to see if it actually makes a difference to you.

The Quantum series is built around a pair of 50mm drivers tuned via QuantumENGINE and multi-platform compatibility.

The higher-end 950 adds ANC for blocking out distractions, which comes in handy if you’re playing seriously.

QuantumENGINE software: Central control layer for EQ tuning, mic settings and sound profiles. Also includes AI noise reduction to filter out background noise during comms

Microphone setup: Cardioid boom mic across the range, designed to focus on your voice and reduce ambient pickup

Connectivity: The 250 brings wired, plug-and-play simplicity while the 650 and 950 have 2.4GHz wireless + Bluetooth for more flexible setups

Battery (wireless models): The 650 gets up to ~45 hours while the 950’s dual hot-swappable batteries deliver up to ~50 hours combined

Quantum 950 extras: Head tracking for more precise spatial positioning, while the base station can be used for charging, controls and quick adjustments

Comfort and build: Lightweight design with fabric ear cushions and suspension-style headband for long sessions

Replaceable components: Parts like ear cushions, cables and mics can be swapped out, extending lifespan

Perks: This zone features a daily prize — a JBL Quantum 650 headset worth SGD 229 for top scorers.

Gift with purchase: a SGD 30 Steam gift card with any Quantum 650 or 950 purchase.

Travel and party speakers for all occasions

Zone 4: Adventure Unmuted is where you find the PartyBox Series (520, 720, Encore 2, Encore 2 Plus, On-the-Go 2), BoomBox 4, Charge 6, Grip, Flip 7, Go 4 Duo, and EasySing Mics.

Across the range, the focus is on durability (with IP-rated speakers), portability, and sound that can carry across larger spaces.

While not exactly open-air, a big, spacious mall atrium is the next best thing for gauging how well the sound spreads.

PartyBox Series (SGD 599 – SGD 1,499): Built for high output and group settings, with lightshows and mic inputs for events and karaoke

EasySing Mics: Adds AI-powered vocal removal, turning any compatible speaker into a karaoke setup

BoomBox 4 / Charge 6 / Flip 7 (SGD 209 – SGD 659): Rugged, waterproof portables with AI Sound Boost and varying levels of output depending on size

Grip / Go 4 Duo (SGD 149 – SGD 189): Smaller, more playful options focused on portability and quick pairing (including stereo linking)

Perks: If you get a Grip, Flip 7, or Charge 6 here, you can pick up a free, customisable speaker strap at the DIY Echo Charms Bar.

Open-ear headphones, meet your skin tone

The styling bar in Zone 5: Style Amplified is where you go to colour-match and fit-test their open-ear headphones — the earhook-styled Sense Lite (SGD 169), Sense Pro (SGD 249), and the newer, fashionable, cuff-styled Soundgear Clips (SGD 199).

Since open-ear headphones are inherently visible, aesthetics matter as much as sound.

The styling bar leans into that, letting you match colours to your skin tone and try different fits.

It’s also a category that not everyone is sold on yet — you hear more of your surroundings, which is useful for awareness but changes how the audio feels, with more emphasis on clarity than isolation.

This is a good chance to try it for yourself.

Open-ear design: uses air conduction, allowing you to stay aware of your surroundings while listening

Comfort/fit: ear hook (Sense series) vs clip-on (Soundgear Clips), offering different wearing styles

Use cases: suited for commuting, light workouts or all-day wear where situational awareness matters

Battery life: Sense Pro offers longer total playtime (up to ~38 hours), with the Lite positioned slightly lower

Perks: Free clip-on charm with Soundgear Clips purchase, or a TEC Roti pouch (a JBL collab with local brand The Everyday Club) with Sense Pro, Sense Lite, or Endurance Zone purchases.

Other perks

Visit any three of the five zones, collect stamps on your activity card, and unlock an exclusive JBL gift, ranging from merchandise (worth up to SGD 288) to a 20 per cent discount voucher for the JBL Online Store.

During the pop-up, selected products come with gifts with purchase. Qualifying purchases are valid across the pop-up, the JBL Online Store, and participating Funan retailers (Best Denki, Courts, Challenger, Gain City, T K Foto).

The DIY Echo Charms Bar also lets you customise speaker straps and Soundgear Clips with gems and quirky embellishments.

JBL: Live Your Sound runs from April 15 to 19 at Funan, Level 1 Atrium.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.