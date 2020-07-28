JBL's Quantum Duo gaming speakers are quite literally lit

Renowned Bluetooth audio equipment makers JBL recently jumped into the exponentially growing industry of video games, and they’re so serious about it that their tagline is “sound is survival”.

The motto applies across the brand’s Quantum range of gaming accessories — from their high-end JBL Quantum ONE gaming headset (which blew us away) to their desktop speakers, the JBL Quantum Duo ($269).

PHOTO: JBL

If the intention was to attract the gamer crowd, JBL went right into the heart of a key gamer aesthetic: glowing multicolour lights. The 2.0 speakers may look simple enough out of the box, but it all makes sense when they’re powered on. Flashy lights dance on its black exterior, with patterns capable of syncing to the audio. It’s a righteous dance party machine on its own and is especially impressive in dimly lit gaming battle stations.

Thankfully, the sound quality emanating from the speakers is just as dazzling. The clarity shines through during gaming sessions, especially when one can hear exactly which direction footsteps are coming from or which side bullets are flying. Toggle the Surround Sound mode on and the clarity somehow takes on a deeper note with the bass offering a lot more thump than before.

Watch our Unwrapped host Timo run the speakers through a gamut of tests and see what he thought of the JBL Quantum Duo.

ilyas@asiaone.com