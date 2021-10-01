'Jelly scrolling' effect on iPad mini (2021) is normal according to Apple

Following reports of a "jelly scrolling" effect or sublte scrolling issue on the iPad mini (2021), Apple has issued an official statement on the matter.

Apple says the "jelly scroll" effect is a normal behaviour for LCD displays. As the LCD display refreshes line by line, there is a slight delay in refresh times between the lines at the top and bottom of the screen. This can result in the uneven scrolling issues on the iPad mini (2021).

We recently reviewed the iPad mini (2021) and did not notice this issue. While it has a resolution of 2,266 x 1,488 pixels, we find the display to be solid with crisp and sharp visuals.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.