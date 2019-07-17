Jewel Changi Airport's new Pokemon Explorer game

Launched jointly by Jewel Changi Airport and The Pokemon Company, Pokemon Explorer is an interactive game in which players can choose a partner Pokemon to accompany them and complete various missions in 10 parts of the Jewel complex.

SINGAPORE - Tired of playing Pokemon Go? Try Pokemon Explorer (PEX).

Launched jointly by Jewel Changi Airport and The Pokemon Company, PEX is an interactive game in which players can choose a partner Pokemon - out of 25 Pokemon including Pikachu, Eevee and Snorlax - to accompany them and complete various missions in 10 parts of the Jewel complex.

The game, available since last Wednesday, can be accessed only on the Jewel mobile app, which is available on both Android and iOS.

The missions in PEX include helping Pikachu collect berries around the Discovery Slides at Canopy Park, taking selfies with your partner Pokemon at the North Gateway and catching the fish Pokemon Magikarp at the Shiseido Forest Valley's East Trail. Players must be in the Jewel complex to play the game.

Mr Jeremy Yeo, Jewel's head of user experience, said: "PEX was created as part of the efforts to encourage the exploration of Jewel and complement the myriad play offerings with the complex.

"From time to time, we will organise curated activities with inclusive interactive elements to ensure that guests continue to have unique experiences at Jewel."

"We are seeing a higher number of downloads for the Jewel app, now that PEX is included as a feature," he added. The exact download figures were not available.