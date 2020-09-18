JJ Lin may be the face of the Predator Gaming Chair x Osim

The reveal of the world’s first gaming massage chair definitely caused some buzz among the gaming community when it was first announced in June 2020.

And now, it seems even non-gamers may be interested in the Predator Gaming Chair x Osim as singer-songwriter and avid gamer JJ Lin may just be the ambassador of said chair.

We gathered that this new collaboration may be a hint at the international superstar’s passion for gaming. Moreover, it will be fitting since he has been the ambassador for Osim Chairs since 2019.

The new campaign may even be linked to the uThrone which was rolled out earlier this year.

I’m thrilled to partner OSIM in unveiling uThrone, the world’s first gaming massage chair! Like OSIM, I believe in... Posted by 林俊傑 JJ Lin on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Our biggest clue comes from the URL of the website for the Predator Gaming Chair x Osim.

PHOTO: Osim

There has yet to be any confirmation of JJ Lin’s involvement with the chair. However, we feel that it will definitely be an apt way to pay homage to Osim's own beloved ambassador’s love for gaming.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.