This job listing for The Last of Us Part II suggests that the game may one day come to PC

PHOTO: Sony
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Naughty Dog, the developer behind the hit game The Last of Us, has posted a job listing for a graphics programmer that raises the possibility of the game one day coming to PC.

The role is part of the rendering team for The Last of Us Part II, which is still a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but it lists several requirements that are specific to PC.

For instance, Naughty Dog is asking for a "thorough understanding of current GPU architectures", including AMD Graphics Core Next and NVIDIA CUDA.

In addition, it wants experience with "DirectX 12, Vulkan, or other modern graphics or compute APIs".

Furthermore, PC programming experience is also listed alongside the obvious console requirement.

The developer may just be looking for someone with more comprehensive programming experience, but it's also looking for familiarity with NVIDIA's GPU architecture, which is slightly odd given that both the current and next-generation PlayStation use AMD graphics cards.

Nevertheless, I'd refrain from drawing any conclusions from this one job listing.

The Last of Us remains one of Sony's biggest and most popular exclusives, so it seems unlikely that the company would want to let it make its way over to PC so soon.

After all, Horizon: Zero Dawn has also been rumoured to be making the jump to PC, but that is a 3-year-old title, and we still haven't gotten any confirmation on the matter.

The Last of Us Part II is due for release on the PlayStation 4 on 29 May.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games Sony

TRENDING

Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Tin Pei Ling’s CNY mood dampened by racy photoshopped image of her spreading around
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Peranakan 'cai png' eatery Belimbing Superstar shutters after 5 months, staff shocked by sudden closure
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
Singapore hospital warns hotpot should not be eaten more than once a month, seafood and chicken broths among least healthy
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in &#039;outbreak response mode&#039;
Wuhan virus: Public hospitals in Singapore in 'outbreak response mode'
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB today
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it
TikTok trend sees men dipping their balls in soya sauce to find out if they can taste it

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like

SERVICES