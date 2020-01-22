This job listing for The Last of Us Part II suggests that the game may one day come to PC

Naughty Dog, the developer behind the hit game The Last of Us, has posted a job listing for a graphics programmer that raises the possibility of the game one day coming to PC.

The role is part of the rendering team for The Last of Us Part II, which is still a PlayStation 4 exclusive, but it lists several requirements that are specific to PC.

For instance, Naughty Dog is asking for a "thorough understanding of current GPU architectures", including AMD Graphics Core Next and NVIDIA CUDA.

In addition, it wants experience with "DirectX 12, Vulkan, or other modern graphics or compute APIs".

Furthermore, PC programming experience is also listed alongside the obvious console requirement.

The developer may just be looking for someone with more comprehensive programming experience, but it's also looking for familiarity with NVIDIA's GPU architecture, which is slightly odd given that both the current and next-generation PlayStation use AMD graphics cards.

Nevertheless, I'd refrain from drawing any conclusions from this one job listing.

The Last of Us remains one of Sony's biggest and most popular exclusives, so it seems unlikely that the company would want to let it make its way over to PC so soon.

After all, Horizon: Zero Dawn has also been rumoured to be making the jump to PC, but that is a 3-year-old title, and we still haven't gotten any confirmation on the matter.

The Last of Us Part II is due for release on the PlayStation 4 on 29 May.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.