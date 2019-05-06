Joseph Schooling personally answers some of your most asked questions about him on Google

Being a star athlete holding the title of Google’s Most Searched Person in Singapore back in 2016, it’s only natural that Joseph Schooling is involved in the tech giant’s FAQ initiative.

Typing in the internet’s most burning questions about Singapore’s first Olympic champ on Google will prompt a search result that’ll see Schooling himself responding to the query.

Not all of them, of course, but the 23-year-old swimmer shines a light on matters such as where he grew up, when he started swimming competitively and what his training routine looks like. Go ahead, try it.

They’re not pithy replies too — Schooling fleshes out his answers to the camera like he’s speaking directly to you. Which should be pretty fun for his legion of fangirls.

Photos: Screengrab from Google

This would place the Singaporean next to the famous likes of Priyanka Chopra, Will Ferrell, James Franco, Gina Rodriguez and more who’ve also done self-recorded videos to share their answers to some of the most-asked questions about them on Google.

How they do so is by installing an iOS app called Cameos, an app aimed at public figures for them to address common questions and publish ‘em directly to Google’s search engine.

The app’s not open to just anyone, obviously. Google will decide first who it wants to feature, before inviting the celebrity to participate in the initiative.

It’s unknown if Schooling will be answering more questions about himself — the man does have to commit to nine swim practices and three gym sessions a week. Unclear if he’ll ever put to rest the rumours about his lady-love, if he even has one that is.