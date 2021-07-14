Judgment spinoff series in danger of ending over supposed Sega PC disagreement

When it comes to the Yakuza series from Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the faces of the likes of Kazuma Kiryu are instantly recognisable.

However, none of them can claim to have the real world star power brought by Takuya Kimuya for the Judgment spinoff series.

With Kimuya set to reprise the role of Takayuki Yagami in the upcoming Lost Judgment, you would think the future is bright, unfortunately, dark clouds are gathering.

That is simply because when you have a superstar like Kimura, there is no escaping from dealing with his talent agency. According to a report by Nikkan Taishu, Lost Judgment might be the end of the series.

The end is being brought about by Johnny’s (Kimura’s talent agency) and Sega over the PC platform.

It is a strange tale indeed. When the game was first revealed, both Windows 10 and Steam were listed as platforms. However, the logos were subsequently removed.

Sega then came out to clarify that Lost Judgment was only coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with no plans for a PC release.

The report goes on to state that despite Sega viewing PC as a valuable business platform, the sentiment is not being shared by Johnny’s.

The agency is concerned about the impact it might have on the management of Kimura’s likeness, and still retains a general dislike for the platform.

It does not help that Johnny’s has had a long history of shunning the Internet. In fact, the company only opened its YouTube channel in 2018.

Having managed some of the biggest boy bands from Japan, it would definitely not want to lose its perceived power or control.

While Lost Judgment is still not in our hands, the DNA of the spinoff series suggests that it will be yet another awesome game.

Hopefully, we will continue to see it grow, especially if Kimura is about to wield his considerable power to convince the agency to come to a compromise.

