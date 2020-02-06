At just 2.15kg, the Dyson V8 Slim is its lightest vacuum cleaner yet

Dyson's family of cordless vacuum cleaners now has a new member and it's called the V8 Slim.

As its name suggests, it's Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum cleaner yet. The entire machine, cleaning head included, weighs just 2.15kg.

This makes it much handier especially if you need to pick it up to get to hard to reach places like space above cupboards, kitchen cabinets, etc.

The new cleaning head is 40 per cent more compact and lighter.

PHOTO: Dyson

Part of the weight loss was achieved thanks to a smaller and lighter cleaning head. Dyson reckons the new cleaning head is 40 per cent slimmer and lighter.

The more compact head will enable users to reach cramped spaces such as underneath tables and in between furniture more easily.

Speaking of cramped spaces, there's also a new Light-Pipe Crevice Tool that slips in between cramped spaces and comes with an integrated LED light so that you can see better.

Despite the size reduction, Dyson says there's no compromise in performance. The digital motor V8 spins up to 110,000 rpm and Dyson says it generates up to "115 Air Watts" of suction. In comparison, Dyson's most powerful V11 vacuum cleaner generates up to "185 Air Watts" of suction.

All this power and portability will be for nought if battery life isn't good and Dyson claims the V8 Slim can run for up to 30 minutes in Powerful suction mode and with a motorised head attached.

Dyson V8 Slim.

PHOTO: Dyson

The Dyson V8 Slim is available now in two configurations: V8 Slim Fluffy+ and V8 Slim Fluffy. The former comes with more accessories including a Combi Tool, Light-Pipe Crevice Tool, MiniMotorised Head, Mini Soft Dusting Brush, and Mattress Tool. The latter only comes with the Combi Tool and Light-Pipe Crevice Tool.

The Dyson V8 Slim Fluffy+ is priced at $599 while the V8 Slim Fluffy is $549.

