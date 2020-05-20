K-pop fans kick off #straitstimesisoverparty on Twitter for a report on their idols they didn't like

Humpday this week brought us three magnificent things — early morning showers, cool weather, and a ridiculous saga brewing in the local Twitterscape.

Trending on the Twitter charts today (May 20) is an attempt to 'cancel' national broadsheet The Straits Times in a trending hashtag #straitstimesisoverparty.

As it turned out, K-pop fans were just mad at The Straits Times for reporting a scandal that involved South Korean celebrities breaching social distancing rules.

PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

The maligned article itself is a pretty straightforward read with no commentary involved. Four famous South Korean men from various K-pop groups were spotted hanging out together in the nightlife district of Itaewon despite safe distancing being strongly advised in the coronavirus hotspot. Because of, you know, a deadly global pandemic and all.

Jeong Jaehyun from boy band NCT was identified as one of the figures involved. The man has since written an open letter of apology for his actions, which the report included.

This apparently justified a smear campaign against the paper and the people behind it seem to be militant K-pop stans who can’t stand to see their idols criticised in any shape or form. The article’s writer was swiftly identified as a Straits Times intern, and she too became the target for online animosity.

PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

With the hashtag gaining traction on Twitter, other folks tried to figure out what’s going on. And when they found out what it really was, hoo, did they have Strong Opinions on the whims of some K-pop fans.

PHOTO: Twitter screengrab

