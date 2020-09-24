K-pop group BTS to debut music video in Fortnite

Epic Games’ popular battle royale game Fortnite is no stranger to having prominent musicians and singers featured in its game, with artists such as Marshmello, Deadmau5, and Kenshi Yonezu having taken to the virtual stage in-game.

This time, Fortnite is setting its eyes on Seoul with the arrival of South Korea’s biggest K-pop boy band BTS set to take the stage.

Inside Fortnite’s non-violent Party Royale mode, BTS will be debuting a choreography video from their single Dynamite, which will air on Sept 25, 8pm EDT (8am SGT).

Along with the new video are two emotes which Epic Games said is “choreographed by BTS” and will go on sale from Sept 23. The two new emotes will be part of the “BTS Dynamite Bundle” and will set you back by 800 V-Bucks.

For those not in the know, BTS, or Bangtan Boys as they are otherwise known, is a Korean boy band consisting of seven members.

Since their debut in 2013, the group has been steadily growing in popularity with their hit songs and have performed in numerous places worldwide.

This includes the Wembley Stadium, the Grammys, several popular late night shows, and now they will be making their first Fortnite appearance.

Dynamite, which was released in August 2020, is the group’s first song to be recorded in English and debuted at number one on the Billboard 100, making BTS the first South Korean K-pop group to do so.

If you can’t make it to the premiere, you can always watch the rebroadcast on Sept 26, 8am EST (8pm SGT).