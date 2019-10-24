Kaspersky has a solution to protect businesses from encroaching drones

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Kaspersky
Koh Wanzi
Hardware Zone

Civilian drones have been involved in several high-profile incursions at airports, including at Changi Airport in June and Gatwick Airport in the UK last year. The latter even resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations, illustrating the outsize effects that a simple airspace intrusion by a tiny device can have.

To help combat this, Kaspersky has announced a new solution to enable organisations and institutions to protect themselves from unauthorised consumer drones.

Kaspersky Antidrone makes use of a combination of sensors and machine learning technologies to automatically spot, identify, and prohibit drones from entering restricted areas, all without causing any damage to the devices.

Airports aside, drones can also be leveraged for spying, and Greenpeace even deliberately crashed a Superman-shaped drone into a French nuclear power plant to demonstrate its vulnerability to outside attacks.

That said, drones can prove to be immensely useful as well. Kaspersky thinks that its Antidrone solution can help make drones safer by keeping them out of sensitive areas, and in this way help rebuild trust in unmanned aircraft systems.

Its software works by coordinating the various hardware modules provided by its partners, including a primary detection module that searches for drones using video cameras and radar, LIDAR, and audio sensors. This is also the first time that a laser scanner is being used to determine the position of a drone in the field, according to Kaspersky.

When a moving object is detected in the sky, its coordinates are sent to a dedicated server, which then sends them on to a special unit. This unit retrieves data from the primary detection module in order to locate and rotate toward the object. Its job is then to track it and zoom in on it with a camera. At the same time, a neural network that has been trained to identify drones from other moving objects, analyses the object on video.

If the object is flagged as a drone, the server will send a command to jam the communication between the drone and its controller. This results in the drone either flying back to the place from which it took off or simply landing in the location where it lost signal with its controller. This nullifies the threat of the drone while not damaging it.

"Unfortunately, as a drone pilot, you often don't know which locations are prohibited, so when your drone is unexpectedly crushed or physically attacked with hostile protection measures, it is very frustrating. That's why, during the development of our product, we took the interests of drone enthusiasts as well as safety requirements and concerns into account. This helped us develop a way to ensure drones do not enter prohibited areas, without damaging them," said Vladimir Turov, Project Owner of Kaspersky Antidrone.

Kaspersky Antidrone can be delivered as a standalone solution or within third-party hardware. There's also a mobile version that can be used with things like off-road cars, and it can be integrated with other monitoring systems and smart home infrastructure.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Drones

TRENDING

Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES