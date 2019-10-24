Kaspersky has a solution to protect businesses from encroaching drones

Civilian drones have been involved in several high-profile incursions at airports, including at Changi Airport in June and Gatwick Airport in the UK last year. The latter even resulted in hundreds of flight cancellations, illustrating the outsize effects that a simple airspace intrusion by a tiny device can have.

To help combat this, Kaspersky has announced a new solution to enable organisations and institutions to protect themselves from unauthorised consumer drones.

Kaspersky Antidrone makes use of a combination of sensors and machine learning technologies to automatically spot, identify, and prohibit drones from entering restricted areas, all without causing any damage to the devices.

Airports aside, drones can also be leveraged for spying, and Greenpeace even deliberately crashed a Superman-shaped drone into a French nuclear power plant to demonstrate its vulnerability to outside attacks.