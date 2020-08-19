Keanu Reeves to appear as speaker at free-for-all Adobe MAX 2020 Conference

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, this year Adobe has chosen to hold its yearly MAX 2020 Conference online, from Oct 19 – 21, 2020, for absolutely free.

Not only will Adobe be bringing over 56 hours of content online, the company has also made the conference a free event, with registrations open now for those interested in signing up.

According to Adobe, the MAX 2020 Conference will be “jam-packed with 56 hours of non-stop inspiration and learning.”

“With live content demos, luminary speakers, Sneaks, celebrity appearances, and musical performances, this is an immersive experience you don’t want to miss out on.“

This year’s online event will feature over 250 speakers, including actor and director Keanu Reeves (John Wick, The Matrix), photographer Annie Leibovitz, recording artist, producer and director Tyler, the Creator, and writer, director and producer Ava DuVernay.

Those who registered for the online conference will also be entered into a sweepstake to stand a chance to win a free Max t-shirt. They will also be able to get a head start in crafting a schedule for the virtual events they wish to attend, with over 350 to choose from.

Registering for the conference will also give attendees access to instructor files and presentation downloads and an opportunity to engage with Adobe product experts during the Meet the Teams segment of the conference.

Those interested in taking part in the Adobe MAX 2020 conference can sign up now via Adobe’s website.