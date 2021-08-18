Key specs of Samsung Galaxy S22 models leaked

Several key specs of the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones have been leaked.

According to tipster @FrontTron, the Samsung Galaxy S22 phones will have display sizes ranging from 6.6 to 6.81-inches. It was shared that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is the only model in the lineup to have LTPO panel while the other two models will be equipped with LTPS panels. ( Read more about LTPO vs. LTPS in this earlier article.)

While the Galaxy S22 and S22+ are expected to have a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and a 12MP telephoto lens, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 108MP main camera, two 12MP telephoto lenses, a 12MP ultra-wide lens and laser autofocus. All three models are expected to have an under-display front-facing camera.

Other rumoured specs include a 3,800mAh battery for the Galaxy S22, a 4,600mAh battery for the Galaxy S22+, and a 5,000mAh battery for the Galaxy S22 Ultra. While Samsung is believed to be using Exynos chipsets with AMD GPU, these models would be very limited due to low yield.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.